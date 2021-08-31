KCR for Delhi tomorrow

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for New Delhi on September 1 to lay the foundation stone for a building of the TRS office in the capital next day. He will fly by a special aircraft and return on Sept. 3.

There are no appointments for him scheduled with Central Ministers as of now, sources said.

Meanwhile, the TRS has responded to an Election Commission communique to all parties seeking their views on conduct of by-elections in view of COVID-19 by merely explaining the ground situation in the State.

The party did not take a stand whether the polls ought to be conducted or not like it did when it sought postponement of Legislative Council elections from MLAs quota due to COVID-19.

Six seats of the Council fell vacant on June 3.