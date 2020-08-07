‘KCR deliberately ignoring AP projects on the Krishna’

“Telangana losing 6.5 tmcft of water daily is not important to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but finalising the design of Secretariat was, and this behaviour is highly suspicious and the CM owes an explanation to people,” demanded the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Addressing a press conference along with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries A. Sampath Kumar and Vamshichand Reddy and TPCC Krishna Water Protection Committee Convener T. Rammohan Reddy here on Friday, he questioned the rationale behind seeking postponement of Apex Council meeting called by the Centre to discuss new projects being taken up by AP. Referring to a letter written by the Union Ministry for Water Resources, he said the Union Ministry wanted the meeting through a video-conference any time convenient to KCR to discuss Pothyreddypadu and RLIS issues. However, KCR wanted this meeting to be postponed. More so, knowing that AP was finalising tenders for new projects.

AP had already called for tenders for construction of Rayalaseema LI Scheme with a capacity to draw about 3 tmcft per day and enhance the diversion capacity at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. This would result in Telangana losing 6.3 tmcft every day.

He said the Special Leave Petition filed by Telangana government would help AP.