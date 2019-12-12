Kazkhastan opens arms to Indian filmmakers, tourists

Kazakhstan wants to attract Indian tourists, filmmakers and businessmen with a series of initiatives, including increasing the transit visa duration from 72 hours to 120 hours from next year.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev, who was in the city to interact with IT, commercial, pharmaceutical, infrastructure and film industry representatives, to promote investments said that the country was an ideal destination for Indian filmmakers and tourists, offering much more than Europe.

To engage these sections, Kazakhstan has decided to appoint Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, MD of MAK Projects, as the honorary Consul General in Hyderabad. An honorary Consulate will also be opened in Hyderabad shortly.

Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev said that Kazakhstan has a very huge tourism potential and economic and investment opportunities. He said that six joint working groups and one inter-governmental commission had been formed with India to promote investment in mining, oil refinery, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, and machinery production. Investors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will benefit immensely, he said.

The Ambassador also said that tourists from India were growing at 40% year on year while last year 25,000 Kazak nationals visited India for medical needs. The latest trend is Indian youth are looking at Kazakhstan as a wedding destination.

Mr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan said that roots of several Indian royal families also lay in Central Asia, including the Nizam of Hyderabad and this bond can be strengthened with Kazakhstan showing interest in investments.

He said that Dr Reddy’s lab is already doing business in Kazakhstan, Ramky group has shown interest to invest there and L&T could also be looked at as a partner for metro rail in the country. Prominent producer Allu Arvind has promised to take a delegation of Telugu producers to Kazakhstan soon.