‘Karimnagar Kalotsavalu’ off to a grand start

A three-day cultural festival titled ‘Karimnagar Kalotsavalu’ got off to a spectacular start in Karimnagar town late on Friday evening.

Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the fest at the colourfully decked up Dr B R Ambedkar stadium, the venue of the mega cultural event, here.

A string of cultural performances by artists representing India’s rich cultural heritage left the audience spellbound at the inaugural function. The impressive Bathukamma dance performance by young artists hogged the limelight at the ceremony.

Some foreign dancers staged a dazzling performance to the accompaniment of pulsating music presenting a visual treat to the audience.

Among those present at the ceremony included Ministers G Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, Collector R V Karnan, Telugu film actors Srikanth and Tarun.