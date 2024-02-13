GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karimnagar devotees robbed of their gold chains in Ayodhya

February 13, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A group of devotees from Karimnagar district, who had gone to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to worship at the recently inaugurated Ram temple, were reportedly robbed of their gold chains weighing about 1200 grams by chain-snatchers in a crowded street in the temple city on Sunday.

According to the aggrieved devotees, miscreants, suspected to be members of a gang of chain-snatchers, have snatched away their gold chains while they were walking through a main street bustling with large crowds on their way to the temple.

The aggrieved devotees reportedly staged a sit-in near Ram Janmabhoomi police station in the temple city seeking quick action by the police to trace the chain-snatchers and recover their stolen gold chains.

BJP corporator from 55th division in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation P Jithender and other devotees from Karimnagar took part in the sit-in demonstration, sources added.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the authorities in Uttar Pradesh, from Karimnagar, on phone and requested them to immediately investigate the incident, Mr Jithender said on Monday in his post on social media.

We have lodged a complaint on the chain-snatching incident with the local police and the officials assured us of a swift investigation into the incident, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.