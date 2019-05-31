Hyderabad

Karate kids set records with their daring feat

Amrutha Reddy and Santhoshini Reddy who set a unique record in karate being felicitated in Hyderabad.

Two girls from Hyderabad, Amrutha Reddy and Gnana Santhoshini Reddy, chose the most demanding and challenging path to enter the Limca Book of Records!

For, these two youngsters laid down on a bed consisting of 1,827 nails and 60 Shabad stones put on their abdomen were broken in flat three minutes, 10 seconds, though the challenge was for five minutes.

G.S. Gopal Reddy, IAS (Retd) and Director of GVR Karate Academy, Rafath Ali Khan, IAS (Retd) and president of Telangana Football Association were witness to this unique phenomenon. The two girls were felicitated by Sarmishta Devi, Secretary of Madapati Hanumanth Rao School, ACP Sreenivas, G. Kiran Reddy, Senior PRM, TSRTC.

