Hyderabad

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as the new Telangana HC CJ

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma (in file) sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana here at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, administered the oath of office for the CJ designate Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekahar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the judges of the HC were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Initially, the warrant of appointment was read out by an officer. Later, the Governor handed over the warrant of appointment to the CJ designate Satish Chandra Sharma and administered the oath of office.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 1:15:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/justice-satish-chandra-sharma-sworn-in-as-the-new-telangana-hc-cj/article36938749.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY