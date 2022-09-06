Japanese venture capital firm joins hands with IIT-Hyderabad

Aimed at boosting entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Beyond Next Ventures India (BNVI), Bengaluru, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, have joined hands to extend academia and industry cooperation.

This IITH-BNVI collaboration is expected to usher in a new wave of innovations at IIT-H by investing and mentoring entrepreneurial ideas emerging from the IIT-H startup community to go from ideas to markets.

“The collaborations between the two countries are broader and more diverse, where startups and their ecosystems are the emerging key factors. I strongly support BNVI’s philosophy about open innovation to foster social innovation from early-stage technologies in laboratories. Such a philosophy is very important to utilise the academic-research outcomes better and more for solving the real-world problems in both countries and even beyond,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

“IIT-Hyderabad has a strong and broad start-up ecosystem, including multiple incubation centres, entrepreneurship curriculums, and student organisations. The collaboration with BNVI will further increase the thrust of the startup ecosystem,” said IIT-H associate faculty Kotaro Kataoka.

“ We have been investing in India for the last two years, and it gives us immense pleasure to begin this new journey with IITH, which has invention and innovation as its core ethos,” said Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO, BNVI,.