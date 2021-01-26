Janakiram is Director of IDRBT

D. Janakiram has taken over as the new Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).

Prior to joining IDRBT, he was a senior professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras. He was also a visiting professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in USA. His current research focus is on building large scale distributed systems and challenges in big data processing, along with cloud computing and blockchain technologies. He assumed office as the Director on January 24, a release from IDRBT on Monday said.

He holds a Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, and was awarded Boyscast Fellowship in 1997, the IBM Faculty Award in 2007 and Yahoo Faculty Grant in 2009. The release said Mr.Janakiram brings with him immense experience in various fields of direct relevance to banking and financial Technology. He is a Board Member of IIIT Kurnool and Senate member of IIIT Trichy.