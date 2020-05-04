Jagtial man tests positive, Karimnagar put on alert

Karimnagar town once again sounded a high alert following a 65-year-old man from Jagtial district testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday as he underwent treatment for cancer in a private hospital here three days back.

The private hospital was completely sanitised and announced closure for four days. Besides, the authorities also quarantined 42 medical personnel belonging to the cancer hospital. On the other hand, a close relative of the virus-positive person, who works at the Collectorate, was also quarantined in the government headquarters hospital on Monday as he met him recently in Jagtial district.

Sources said that the 65-year-old man recently visited Mumbai to meet his son who works in a private firm. As he was suffering from cancer, he approached a private cancer hospital in the town for treatment. As the patient was suffering from pneumonia, he was referred to Hyderabad for treatment suspecting COVID virus. On Sunday, the Hyderabad authorities clarified that he was tested covid-positive.

The police and revenue authorities visited Thakkapalli village of Mallial mandal in Jagtial district on Monday and made a list of persons who moved closely with the person.

Jagtial district reported three positive cases including two in Korutla and one in Jagtial town 20 days ago and all the three tested negative after treatment in Gandhi Hospital.