Jagdish market, a hub of stolen phones: Raja Singh

Alleging that the Jagdish Market in Abids had become a hub of stolen mobile phones, Ghoshamahal MLA T Raja Singh urged te the city police to take action against the ‘illegal’ traders and conduct cordon and search operations at least twice a month.

In a letter to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Mr. Singh on Wednesday said that the traders were duping the gullible people by selling fake mobile phones of leading companies.

“The market is not only famous for refurbished smart phones, but the sellers are said to be guilty of swindling the common man by violating the copyright law by selling spurious phones of prominent companies,” he said.

Earlier, Samsung Electronics had conducted an intellectual property protectors survey at Jagadish market, only to find that several traders were selling fake phones of their make, the BJP MLA said.

Further, he requested the commissioner to pass an order stating that customers, who come to the market for sale or repair of the device, must carry the phone box and original invoice.

Mr. Singh said that every day at least 25,000 people from Hyderabad and neighbouring districts visited the city’s busiest electronics market to buy and sell phones.