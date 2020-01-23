IT staff urged to enrol as Red Cross members

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday appealed to IT and corporate institutions to encourage their employees to enrol themselves as Red Cross Society members.

In a meeting with senior officials of 25 IT companies of the twin Cities, Ms. Soundararajan, who is the president of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), asked IT professionals to download the Red Cross Society app, which was released by President Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan during his reecnt southern sojourn.

Red Cross Society has been supplying blood regularly to all government, military and railway hospitals in the State, she said.

Over one hundred IT officials who attended the meeting appreciated the Governor’s call and assured that they would definitely take up the issue with all interested employees considering it as corporate social responsibility.

Emphasising the importance of Red Cross Society activities, she said, during a special membership drive taken up across Telangana from November 1 last year, over 30 lakh youth and students have enrolled themselves as members. In an earlier membership drive, it was only 16 lakh, she added.

Secretary to Governor, K. Surendra Mohan and IRCS general secretary K. Madan Mohan Rao also attended the meeting.