It is KCR who is using religion to win GHMC elections: Bandi Sanjay

BJP State chief offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar

It was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and not the BJP who was using religion to win GHMC elections, said BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday.

Speaking with media persons at Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting historic Charminar in the Old City, Mr. Sanjay charged KCR with attempting to win Baldia polls with votes of a section of people by joining hands with “religious fundamentalist party like MIM”. This was like the pot calling the kettle black, he said.

He said that he came to Bhagyalaxmi temple swearing that he did not write any letter to the State Election Commission to stop disbursal of ₹10,000 to flood affected families in the State capital. “I asked KCR, who accused me of writing that letter, to come here and stand by his statement. Let him inquire who forged my signature and ascertain the facts,” Mr. Sanjay said.

He said that people no longer believed ruling TRS party’s election planks of ‘development, service and Telangana sentiment’. Hence, KCR indulged in false campaign of holding BJP responsible for stalling money disbursal to flood victims.

“There is no money in the State Treasury. TRS leaders siphoned off part of whatever amount was disbursed. And now, they are resorting to the gimmicks of levelling false allegations,” he charged. Ridiculing KCR’s claims of ‘developing Hyderabad’, Mr. Sanjay sought to know where was the so-called development.

“Don’t trust this CM of lies. If you make BJP candidate Hyderabad Mayor, we will give ₹25,000 to each flood affected family and assess all losses,” the BJP State chief said. He sought to know why the CM was silent on LRS rules. Even the government’s ban on registration of private properties turned out to be a curse to many people, he said.

Massive security arrangements were made in the vicinity of Charminar in the backdrop of the BJP chief’s visit to the temple. Contingents of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams and scores of local police teams were deployed in the area as Mr. Sanjay visit to the temple was scheduled an hour ahead of Friday noon prayers at Mecca masjid.