ISB tops in research output

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday said that research by its marketing department has been ranked number one in Asia and number 44th globally in American Marketing Association (AMA) 2020 DocSIG research productivity rankings.

AMA DocSIG had recently ranked global universities based on their research productivity in premier AMA journals during 2011-2020. A release from ISB said it is the youngest B School to achieve this recognition.

The research produced by the marketing department of ISB is on a par with many well-established old players, highlighting the research productivity of a young business school from India. Last year, ISB’s dean Rajendra Srivastava was selected as AMA fellow.

AMA Academic Journals publishes the latest peer-reviewed research aimed at advancing the industry and equipping business professionals with the insights needed to make better managerial decisions, the release said.