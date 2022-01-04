ISB to back startups by women

The Indian School of Business (ISB) through its I-Venture on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Women of Innovation’ (I-WIN), a programme to support women-founded / co-founded start-ups.

The programme aims to mentor and handhold women entrepreneurs to fine-tune business model, explore fundraising avenues and forge partnerships, in the process paving new growth trajectories. The entrepreneurs can glide through the go-to-market stage and scale up their products and technologies as a result of the multi-pronged approach of I-WIN. Sector agnostic start-ups with a minimum of one-year incorporation and proof of concept stage ventures can apply, ISB said in a release.

Women entrepreneurs are important for the economy's growth because their participation directly impacts the improvement of the standard of living and helps in job creation. Well-equipped women entrepreneurs help in opening newer growth avenues and bring about positive outcomes at the community level. I-WIN is an attempt in that direction, said Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture @ ISB.