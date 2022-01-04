Hyderabad

ISB to back startups by women

The Indian School of Business (ISB) through its I-Venture on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Women of Innovation’ (I-WIN), a programme to support women-founded / co-founded start-ups.

The programme aims to mentor and handhold women entrepreneurs to fine-tune business model, explore fundraising avenues and forge partnerships, in the process paving new growth trajectories. The entrepreneurs can glide through the go-to-market stage and scale up their products and technologies as a result of the multi-pronged approach of I-WIN. Sector agnostic start-ups with a minimum of one-year incorporation and proof of concept stage ventures can apply, ISB said in a release.

Women entrepreneurs are important for the economy's growth because their participation directly impacts the improvement of the standard of living and helps in job creation. Well-equipped women entrepreneurs help in opening newer growth avenues and bring about positive outcomes at the community level. I-WIN is an attempt in that direction, said Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture @ ISB.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 8:18:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/isb-to-back-startups-by-women/article38114645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY