ISB course in management ranked top in the country

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked number one in India and number 23 worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.
2017 batch surveyed
Alumni from PGP Class of 2017 were surveyed for this ranking. Among Asian business schools, the programme has been ranked number 5.
ISB is the only B-school from the country to figure in the top 25 globally, said a press release from ISB on Monday.
Reacting to the rankings,dean Rajendra Srivastava said “coming on the back of the top ranking in India by The Economist, the Financial Times ranking is a collective victory of the concerted and untiring efforts of entire ISB community including faculty, students, alumni, staff with incredible support from the board”.
