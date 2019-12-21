Irrigation Dept. officials go into huddle

Reorganisation of the Irrigation Department and preparing a comprehensive policy on the operation and maintenance (O&M) of all projects, as suggested by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting held earlier this month, was discussed at a day-long workshop held here on Saturday.

Over 250 engineers of the department from Executive Engineer level to Engineer-in-Chief attended the meeting and discussed on O&M of lift irrigation schemes, reorganisation of the department, preparing an inventory of assets including technical aspects, O&M of head works, gravity distribution network, supporting services, acts to be followed and coordination with other line departments.

Lift irrigation projects

Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar said O&M of lift schemes would become very important from the next couple of years as about 75 lakh acres ayacut would be under such schemes/projects out of a total of about 1.25 crore acres to be irrigated under projects. He wanted the Executive Engineers to express their opinion on all aspects as they would hold key in the O&M of projects.

Officer on Special Duty (Irrigation) to Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande stated that over 80 major pump houses would be functional in all lift irrigation schemes over the next three years and it would require and comprehensive policy with long term vision for the O&M of the lift projects.

The Chief Minister had also suggested division of work among the ENCs as the department would be handling irrigation to 1.25 crore acres ayacut.

Pump houses

Aspects of maintenance of pump houses, maintenance of electrical equipment and supply system, responsibilities of shift engineers and the needs of staff in lift irrigation projects were explained by Advisor to Government (Lift Irrigation) K. Penta Reddy with the help of presentation. He also listed out the problems being faced in pump houses.

Mr. Muralidhar stated that all issues raised at the workshop would be compiled and submitted to the Chief Minister as a report.

Another meet soon

He suggested the engineers who could not speak at the workshop to send their views in writing. Another workshop would be held next month. ENCs B. Nagendra Rao, G. Anil Kumar, N. Venkateshwarlu and B. Hariram, Chief Engineers V. Narasimha, S. Narasimha Rao, V. Ramesh, R. Madhusudhana Rao, K. Bangaraiah, B. Shanker, M.A. Hameed Khan, V. Ajay Kumar, G. Shankar Naik, Mohd. Amjad Hussain, L. Anantha Reddy, J. Sridevi, G. Srinivas Reddy, V. Sudhakar, Z. Srinivasa Rao, K. Veeraiah, T. Srinivas and others attended.