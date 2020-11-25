Irresponsible comments, says KTR

The ‘surgical strike’ comment by BJP chief Bandi Sanjay infused heat into the election campaign of TRS as its working president K.T. Rama Rao vehemently attacked the BJP for such ‘irresponsible’ comments to divide people.

“Is Hyderabad in Pakistan or the BJP doesn’t see the city in Indian map,” he questioned repeatedly at several meetings during his road show in Musheerabad, Ramnagar, Amberpet and Kacheguda divisions on Tuesday. “Some freshers in politics are making irresponsible statements to divide people on communal lines and incite violence. It is high time people reject such divisive ideology,” he said.

The Minister cautioned youngsters not to fall into the trap of such ‘emotive issues’ or else Hyderabad as a hub of investments will suffer and deny employment. If law and order is disturbed, no industry will like to invest its money or resources for which TRS had worked relentlessly for the last six years. “My appeal to people is reject such divisive politics as people of all faiths in Hyderabad have been living in peace.”

Mr. KTR also took a dig at the BJP national leadership. He said that national BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are all visiting Hyderabad, and asked them to explain the reason for campaigning in a local election. He challenged the BJP to reveal its assistance to the Telangana government before their campaigning.

He also claimed that it was Telangana that contributed to the national kitty and the developmental works in Gujarat, UP and Bihar were being done with taxes contributed by the Telangana people. “Telangana contributed ₹2.72 lakh crore as taxes to the Central government in the last six years and it received just half of it from Central share to the State,” he said.