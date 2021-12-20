Irregularities in Excise officers postings: Revanth

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleged irregularities and favouritism in the postings of Telangana Prohibition and Excise Officials that has resulted in several officers not getting postings from the past several months to years.

He pointed out favourable postings only to 12 officers belonging to certain sections and how lack of postings were traumatising lives of remaining officers and unnecessary additional charges to some officers.

Around 62 officers from the Excise Department have received promotions in July of this year. Of them, only 12 were given postings, he said adding remaining officers waiting for postings including 12 officers who have been waiting for more than two-and-half-years.

The issue was published in multiple newspapers, including The Hindu, which was cited by the MP in the letter.

“Officers (12) belonging to TGO Union, Minister, Srinivas Goud’s community and constituency were given postings 6 months ago. However, 6 officers were pushed into waiting by these postings. Rest of the officers were denied postings in the promoted post,” he stated. He said that 12 Excise officers from the rank of Excise Superintendent to Joint Commissioner have been waiting for posting for more than two-and-a-half years.