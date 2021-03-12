IRCTC offers tour package

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) under Ministry of Railways has announced the launch of “Domestic air tour packages’ starting from Hyderabad in April. The programme includes onward and return flight journey tickets, three-star hotel accommodation, breakfast and dinner, AC transportation and tour escort travel insurance.
Uttarakhand Kumbh special — ₹24,100 from April 2-7 (5 nights/6 days) per person on Delhi-Mussoorie-Rishikesh-Haridwar double sharing. Ganga Ramayan Yatra — ₹24,700 (4 nights/5 days) from April 7-11 per person on Varanasi-Prayagraj-Ayodhya (Allahabad), Naimisharanya-Lucknow on double sharing basis.
Happy Himachal with Punjab — ₹33,950 starting from April 14-20 (6 nights/7 days) per person on Chandigarh-Amritsar-Dharamshala-Shimla, on double sharing. Jewels of Manipur and Nagaland — ₹33,450 per person starting from April 23 to 29 (6 nights/7 days) Imphal-Loktak-Moreh-Kohima on double sharing.
Every Friday — Hyderabad to Tirupati ‘Tirupati Balaji Pratyeka Pravesha Darshanam’ — ₹10,920 per person on double sharing, one night and two days covering Tirupati-Kanipakam-Srinivasa Mangapuram-Srikalahasti-Tiruchanur-Tirumala. Contact IRCTC zonal office 040-27702407, Secunderabad 9701360701, 8287932228, 8287932229 or look at www.irctctourism.com, a press release said.
