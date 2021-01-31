Hyderabad

Intermediate exam fee date is Feb. 11

The last date for payment of fee for Intermediate examinations is February 11. The fee will be applicable to all the first and second-year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups). Those who fail to pay on time can pay with a penal fee. Fee can be paid with a late fee of ₹ 100 from February 12 to 22; with a late fee of ₹ 500 from February 23 to March 2; with a late fee of ₹ 1,000 from March 3 to 9. With a penal fee of ₹ 2,000 students can pay the exam fee March 10 to 16.

