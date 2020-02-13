Inter-State gang busted

With arrest of the key person of an inter-State gang of thieves, Banjara Hills police solved a sensational house burglary case and recovered jewellery worth ₹ 1.5 crore.

The gang committed the offence in a house at Banjara Hills on the intervening night of December 8 and 9 and fled to their native in Madhubani district in Bihar with gold and diamond jewellery.

While the prime accused Ramashish Mukhiya was arrested on Wednesday, three others -- Bhagavat Mukhiya, Bhola Mukhya and Harishachandra Mukhiya-- were arrested on January 12. Two others, Rahul Mukhya and Pitamber Mandal, are still at large. “The gang committed more than 50 offences,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (West) AR Srinivas. He said that after disposing of the diamond jewellery, the gang dug up a wall and hid the gold jewellery it, which they later brought to Hyderabad for selling.