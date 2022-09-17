‘Integration Day’ celebrations: avoid all roads within 3-km radius of NTR stadium 

Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a road advisory for Saturday in view of the 75th anniversary of ‘Integration Day’ being organised by the State government. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the celebrations as chief guest at the grandly decorated NTR stadium and address a large gathering.
Telangana ministers overseeing the arrangements earlier claimed that about 1 lakh people would be mobilised for the first-time event, and all roads leading to the venue in the lower tank bund would be jam-packed. The proceedings would be beamed on tens of large LED screens in and around the venue.
According to police, motorists should avoid all the roads within 3-km radius of NTR Stadium between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Diversions
Vehicles from Kavadiguda X Roads towards Sailing Club/Lower Tank Bund side will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Roads towards Bible House
Vehicles from Ashoknagar will be diverted at Bakaram Bridge towards CGO Towers and Bansilalpet
Vehicles from Musheerabad via RTC X Road will be diverted at RTC X Road towards Narayanguda crossroads side
Vehicles from Azambad Junction towards RTC X Road will be diverted at VST X Roads towards Bagh Lingampally
Vehicles from Saduram Eye Hospital via AV College will be diverted at Domalguda T Junction towards Chikkadpally Metro Station, RTC X Road
Vehicles from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar side
Vehicles from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu Thalli Flyover will be diverted at Old Secretariat Gate towards Ambedkar Statue and Liberty
Vehicles from Narayanguda through RTC X Road towards NTR Stadium will be diverted at RTC X Road towards Musheerabad
Vehicles from Ranigunj/MG Road/RP Road towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible house and Musheerabad
Strictly avoid
Ambedkar Statue, Kavadiguda X Roads, NTR Stadium, Tankbund, Lower Tank bund, Liberty, Necklace Road, Ashok Nagar and Indira Park.
Closed
Telugu Thali flyover from Iqbal Minar (Ravindra Bharati) towards Katta Maissamma temple (lower tank bund), slip road from Katta Maisamma temple (lower tank bund) to Ambedkar statue, Necklace Road will be closed on both sides and no traffic will be allowed.