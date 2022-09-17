‘Integration Day’ celebrations: avoid all roads within 3-km radius of NTR stadium 

Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a road advisory for Saturday in view of the 75th anniversary of ‘Integration Day’ being organised by the State government. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the celebrations as chief guest at the grandly decorated NTR stadium and address a large gathering.

Telangana ministers overseeing the arrangements earlier claimed that about 1 lakh people would be mobilised for the first-time event, and all roads leading to the venue in the lower tank bund would be jam-packed. The proceedings would be beamed on tens of large LED screens in and around the venue.

According to police, motorists should avoid all the roads within 3-km radius of NTR Stadium between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Diversions

Vehicles from Kavadiguda X Roads towards Sailing Club/Lower Tank Bund side will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Roads towards Bible House

Vehicles from Ashoknagar will be diverted at Bakaram Bridge towards CGO Towers and Bansilalpet

Vehicles from Musheerabad via RTC X Road will be diverted at RTC X Road towards Narayanguda crossroads side

Vehicles from Azambad Junction towards RTC X Road will be diverted at VST X Roads towards Bagh Lingampally

Vehicles from Saduram Eye Hospital via AV College will be diverted at Domalguda T Junction towards Chikkadpally Metro Station, RTC X Road

Vehicles from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar side

Vehicles from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu Thalli Flyover will be diverted at Old Secretariat Gate towards Ambedkar Statue and Liberty

Vehicles from Narayanguda through RTC X Road towards NTR Stadium will be diverted at RTC X Road towards Musheerabad

Vehicles from Ranigunj/MG Road/RP Road towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible house and Musheerabad

Strictly avoid

Ambedkar Statue, Kavadiguda X Roads, NTR Stadium, Tankbund, Lower Tank bund, Liberty, Necklace Road, Ashok Nagar and Indira Park.

Closed

Telugu Thali flyover from Iqbal Minar (Ravindra Bharati) towards Katta Maissamma temple (lower tank bund), slip road from Katta Maisamma temple (lower tank bund) to Ambedkar statue, Necklace Road will be closed on both sides and no traffic will be allowed.