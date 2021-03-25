Insurer offers free vaccine under CSR

SBI General Insurance has said it will cover the cost of two shots of COVID-19 vaccination for low-income groups in Maharashtra and AP under CSR programme.

More than 37,000 beneficiaries in select locations will be provided the vaccination free of cost, a release from the general insurer on Thursday said. The locations are Amaravati (Vijayawada belt) in Andhra Pradesh and Usmanabad, Raigad, Palghar, Jalgoan, Latur, Ahmednagar, sub-district of Yavatmal and Chandrapur as well as outskirts of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

MD and CEO PC Kandpal said, “In our small way we are trying to support government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive by reaching out to the underprivileged section of society and provide them with two shots of free vaccination at private hospitals. It is also aimed to accelerate the vaccination drive to the needy population as soon as possible, which shall further help in restraining the spread of Coronavirus.”