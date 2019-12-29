Inspired residents resolve to transform village

The first phase of Palle Pragati, or 30-day village development programme, may well be over, but the 1,200-odd residents of Haridaspur village in Kondapur mandal seem to have made cleanliness a way of life.

Under the name of ‘Swachh Harita Jalanidhi’, the village has continued the clean and green programme, quite efficiently. Well grown plants with tree guards, roads without litter, clog-free drains and dustbins installed at regular intervals are some of the features. All households have had toilets constructed and the residents a running a regular campaign involving about 100 youths and members of women groups to keep vigil against open defecation.In the open areas, villagers are growing flowering and ornamental plants. Similarly, kitchen gardens have come up in many houses. Even the tanda attached to the village similarly reflects cleanliness and greenery. Soak pits are being erected outside some houses. “With the active support of youths, we have been able to achieve the cleanliness goals and are confident about doing better in the second phase of Palle Pragati. Youths are taking part in the Shramdaan programme every Sunday. On Christmas, too, they participated in huge numbers,” said sarpanch Md. Shafi.“The village has completely banned plastic, gutka and liquor. Even smoking is not being allowed. While we have noted 85% survival in plantation in village, it was cent per cent in avenue plantation,” said village secretary Rohit Kulakarni.Incidentally, this village was adopted by the District Rural Development Officer.