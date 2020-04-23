Inspector’s kind gesture draws wide applaud

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur lauded the effort of Kukatpally inspector B Laxminarayan Reddy after he got a migrant from the State admitted to a hospital and paid for his surgery.

The man whom Mr Reddy helped was identified as Lalit Kumar. He hails from Lalyar village in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It was said that he required immediate appendix surgery.

In a letter to Mr Reddy, the HP CM wrote, “In this difficult situation, you not only helped him in admitting him in the hospital but also paid an amount of ₹20,000 on account of surgery bill to Omni Hospital out of your own pocket. This act was a great gesture on your part and I appreciate your exemplary effort. Your deed is an inspiration to all the persons involved in the fight against Covid – 19 (sic).”

On April 16, COVID-19 control room had received a call in connection with Mr Kumar who needed immediate medical attention. It was later found that he was suffering from appendix pain. The Kukatpally inspector got him admitted and paid for treatment. Mr Reddy’s gesture earned him applause from senior officers. Taking to Twitter, Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy said, “Your Concern beyond Humanity towards Mr. Lalit who got stranded due to #LockDown really deserves this appreciation. Admitting him at hospital & supporting financially on your own, proves once again that, police is there to reach every needy. Proud of you Dear SHO Kukatpally.”