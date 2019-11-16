Injured loco pilot dies of cardiac arrest

Loco pilot L. Chandrasekhar (36), who was rescued from the mangled coach of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, which rammed another train outside the Kacheguda railway station on Monday, died after he suffered cardiac arrest and sepsis on Saturday evening.

His condition was critical right from the point he was rushed to CARE Hospitals in Nampally, as he suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance, while he was being shifted and was revived using Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Doctors said he had suffered multiple injuries, including rib fracture and haemorrhagic shock (body functioning affected due to loss of blood), in the accident, which left 17 passengers injured.

Chandrasekhar had suffered internal bleeding and there was blood in urine.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and South Central Railway (SCR) had to put in eight hours of effort to extricate him from the mangled cabin.