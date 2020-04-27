Ingenious ways to curb coronavirus

With the threat of coronavirus looming large mainly in the areas straddling the borders of neighbouring States, some proactive elected representatives are coming up with ingenious ways to help curb the spread of the deadly virus in the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

The elected representatives of Nadikudi Gram Panchayat in Dummugudem Agency mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have set up an improvised pedal-operated hand-washing facility at the entrance of their village.

They designed it in a cost-effective manner by using the locally available natural resources such as bamboo logs and small ropes made from locally available plant materials.

It dispenses sanitiser/soap water from bottles after pressing the wooden pedal with foot, sources said.

All-round appreciation

The timely initiative of the local leaders to promote frequent hand-washing in a safe and convenient way to stave off the spread of coronavirus earned them the appreciation of the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Malleswari and other officials.

In Madhira town of Khammam district, a pedal operated unit was set up at the vegetable market near the market yard to help farmers and consumers wash their hands with sanitiser/soap water to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Madhira legislator Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took keen initiative to popularise the facility and sensitise the vegetable vendors and consumers on the paramount significance of frequent hand washing and wearing face masks to keep the deadly virus at bay.