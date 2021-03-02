Infant dies as aunt ‘drops’ him from second floor

A woman on Tuesday dropped her three-year-old nephew to death from the second floor of a building in Kummarwadi here.
Bhavani Nagar police, who are investigating the case, suspect Ayesha Bano (21) did so as she did not approve of the attention that the boy got from her husband, Shuja Uddin. The couple got married a year and half ago, and do not have any children, police said.
Sources said Ayesha took little Noman Uddin, son of Ehtesham Uddin, to second floor and dropped him around 10.30 a.m. when his mother was engaged in household work. Family members claimed Shuja Uddin was extremely fond of the boy and Ayesha could not tolerate that. They also said Ayesha was recently sent to her parents’ house due to her behaviour, but returned after talks between families.
Police remained tight-lipped as she was taken into custody. A case was booked.
