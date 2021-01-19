Inebriated driver crashes lorry into a vehicle, father killed

A man 60-year-old man was killed after the lorry in which he was travelling and was being driven by his son, allegedly in an inebriated condition, hit a another lorry.
According to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, the victim has been identified as Chandraiah, a resident of Jukal in Sangareddy district.
The road accident took place on the Outer Ring Road towards the Telangana State Police Academy.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as K Srinu who allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 133. The lorry got onto the ORR by TSPA ramp and was going from Sadashivapet towards Chennai with a cargo of tyres.
Police said that apart from being in an inebriated condition, Srinu was driving rashly and crashed into another lorry from behind. Due to this, the victim and his father sustained serious head injuries which led to the elder person’s instantaneous death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath