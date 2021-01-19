Inebriated driver crashes lorry into a vehicle, father killed

Lorry was carrying a cargo of tyres from Sadashivpet

A man 60-year-old man was killed after the lorry in which he was travelling and was being driven by his son, allegedly in an inebriated condition, hit a another lorry.

According to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, the victim has been identified as Chandraiah, a resident of Jukal in Sangareddy district.

The road accident took place on the Outer Ring Road towards the Telangana State Police Academy.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as K Srinu who allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 133. The lorry got onto the ORR by TSPA ramp and was going from Sadashivapet towards Chennai with a cargo of tyres.

Police said that apart from being in an inebriated condition, Srinu was driving rashly and crashed into another lorry from behind. Due to this, the victim and his father sustained serious head injuries which led to the elder person’s instantaneous death.