Indian Oil, TMI e2E Academy bag award for programme on customer service

March 04, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Oil Corporation and TMI Group company TMI e2E Academy have won Brandon Hall Gold award for the ‘Seva Shoor Veer Learning and Development’ programme. Improving customer service at retail outlets of the oil company was the aim of the programme, planned by the learning and development team of IOCL Retail Academy and executed by the training, content and technology teams at TMI. It was delivered across India in multiple languages with structured learning modules delivered with custom learning management systems and adaptive technology solutions, TMI said on Monday.

