Indian American to head Gandhi Mandela Foundation in US

Lutfi Hassan is a Hyderabadi who migrated to the US in early 1980s

Indian American businessman and a Democratic Party leader in the US, Lutfi Hassan, who migrated to the US from Hyderabad in the early 1980s, joined the Gandhi Mandela Foundation (GMF) as a trust member on Thursday.

Founder chairman of the Apex Group of Companies in the US, Mr. Hassan took oath as the chairman of the Foundation for the Americas – US and the region. He was administered oath by secretary general of the GMF Nandan Jha at the Foundation headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the GMF, president of Jama Masjid United Forum Syed Yahya Bukhari was present during Mr. Hassan’s oath taking. Mr. Bukhari presented Gandhi Mandela Medal as a souvenir to Mr. Hassan on the occasion.

On his new role, Mr Hassan said, “My job would be to involve younger generation in the work being done by GMF and get them engaged with the ideology of Gandhi and Mandela. I see a lot of young people here who are very excited to be part of this fabric. Similarly, I would like to expand the mission in the US and carry it forward”.

The GMF is a Government of India registered trust that promotes individual freedom, civil liberties and human rights across the globe with its headquarters in New Delhi and has its presence in America, Africa, Russia, Great Britain, Switzerland, China, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Mr. Hassan is an established civic leader representing the South Asian community in mainstream American politics. He has served as an advisor on Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Congressional, Mayoral and Judicial campaigns in the US, including as a national finance co-chair for the Obama for America campaign in both 2008 and 2012.

Recently, Mr. Hassan served on the board of advisory for South Asians for Joe Biden during the presidential run-up. He was among the select few from the South Asian community who were invited at the Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony.