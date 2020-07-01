Hyderabad

Implead private hospitals, HC tells petitioner

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed a person who filed a PIL petition alleging that private hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts from COVID-19 patients to implead such hospitals.

The petition was filed by D.G. Narasimha Rao seeking a direction to State government to ensure private and teaching hospitals stop exploitation of virus patients. As the petitioner cited media reports on private hospitals charging huge sums from COVID-19 patients, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan said the petition was vague as it did not mention names of private hospitals indulging in ‘rampant profiteering’.

The matter was posted to July 10 for next hearing.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 11:01:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/implead-private-hospitals-hc-tells-petitioner/article31965304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY