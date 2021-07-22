IMD predicts respite from continuous rain today

Rains could be back after a couple of days

There could be respite from the continuous rain for the twin cities with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting only light rain amid generally cloudy sky for Friday. The rains could be back after a respite of couple of days even as the capital shivered with day temperatures dipping by seven degrees to 23.6 degree C with 2.2 cm, while the night temperature has been 21.4 degrees with relative humidity being 93% on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in districts of Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet and Jagtial and at isolated places in Siddipet, Kamareddy, B.Kothagudem, Mulugu, Warangal rural districts. Dilawarpur (Nirmal) 23 cm, Sarangapur (Nirmal) 22 cm, Boath (Adilabad) 21 cm, Laxmanchanda (Nirmal) 20 cm, were among those deluged with the rainfall due to the vigorous southwest monsoon and cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal.

However, heavy rain has been forecast for Adilabad, Kumarum Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Khammam Suryapet, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Jangoan, Sangareddy, etc., for tomorrow.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said in its bulletin that State average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to June 22 is 47.4 cm against normal 29.2 cm with deviation 62%. GHMC recorded: 2.7 cm with the average cumulative rainfall during the same period is 38.9 cm against normal 22.5 cm with deviation 73.2%.