Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to persist in Hyderabad until May 20

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (rainfall) for Hyderabad for Saturday evening.

According to the IMD forecast, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, which may include intense spells and gusty winds towards the evening and night. The alert covers the zones of Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally in Hyderabad.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely in several districts

The weather bulletin also indicates that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places across several districts of Telangana on Saturday, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Hyderabad until May 20.

Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC through a post on X alerted citizens about the possibility of the rainfall and posted their helpline numbers if anyone needs GHMC-Disaster Response Force’s (DRF) assistance.

Isolated rainfall is expected today in some parts of Hyderabad city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.@gadwalvijayainc@TSMAUDOnline@CommissionrGHMC@GHMCOnlinepic.twitter.com/qZAaJGLzkp — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 18, 2024