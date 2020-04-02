IMA petitions Modi

Telangana branch of the Indian Medical Association strongly condemned the assault on doctors at Gandhi Hospital in the city and Nizamabad and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in giving priority for enacting a legislation to prevent violence against the doctors.

State association president Dr. E. Vijayendra Reddy and honorary State secretary Sanjeev Singh Yadav expressed their solidarity to the Telangana Junior Doctors Association, and in a representation to the Prime Minister, said that assault on doctors took place again in spite of all the doctors working in multiple shifts and discharging their duties without rest to tackle Covid-19 pandemic, risking their own lives.

They appealed to the Prime Minister that a law must be enacted as a urgent priority and in fact a “Gazette Order is the need of the hour. Stringent action must be taken to curb violent incidents,” they said.

The association also brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that the government was expected to insure the families of the medical personnel to the tune of ₹1 crore (if any untoward deaths happen) and ₹50 lakh (in case the medical personnel are infected). The same must be extended to all the persons who are involved in combating Covid-19 duties - hospital staff, nurses, police personnel, media and sanitation workers.