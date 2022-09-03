IIT-Hyderabad, PJTSAU tie-up on the cards

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) would collaborate with the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) in the near future to innovate technologies in the field of agriculture, said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

Delivering an address on ‘Innovation in Education for India to be Global Leader’ on the occasion of the agri university’s 8 th Foundation Day on Saturday, Mr.Murty said agriculture is not only deep-rooted in the Indian culture but is also an important sector of the economy as it contributes about 22% to the GDP and provides employment to over 70% of the population.

“Agriculture, with its allied sectors, is India’s largest source of livelihood. PJTSAU is amazingly contributing to improve farmer community wellness, educate on the latest technical farming knowledge and train farmers to boost agriculture production and productivity. IIT-H has also been taking many determined steps in the development of agriculture technology,” said Mr.Murty, adding that the institute has taken up two important activities, namely Rural Development Centre and TiHAN.

He also stated that IIT-H has adopted five villages near the institute under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.