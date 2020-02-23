IIT-H offers certification programme in AI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has announced the second cohort of professional certification programme in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for college students and young professionals in association with TalentSprint.
The duration of the hybrid programme is six months and will include a five-week bootcamp at IIT-H with residential option. It will cover AI, IoT, blockchain, quantum computing and other emerging technologies. “This programme is designed for students who seek certification from a premier technology institute and plan to build a career in emerging technologies,” said Santanu Paul, CEO of TalentSprint.
The course starts on March 14 and the fee is ₹2 lakh. Details can be had on ‘https://iithyderabad. talentsprint.com/aiet/’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.