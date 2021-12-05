The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of CSIR-IICT director S. Chandrasekhar as Secretary, Department of Science and Technology for a period of two years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till attaining the age of 60 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
IICT director is new DST secretary
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
December 05, 2021 23:51 IST
