Id-ul-Fitr prayer timings in Hyderabad

April 10, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Various masjid committees have announced timings for the special Id-ul-Fitr prayers in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad traffic police also notified restrictions in vehicle movement for a few hours in the areas.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings Eidgah Mir Alam - 10 a.m. Mecca Masjid - 10 a.m. Eidgah Madannapet - 10 a.m. Eidgah Ujale Shah (Saidabad) - 8 a.m. Eidgah Gumbadaan Qutb Shahi (Qutb Shahi Tombs) - 9.15 a.m. Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam (Royal Mosque Public Gardens) - 9 a.m. Eidgah Bilali (Hockey Ground Masab Tank) - 8.30 a.m.