Id-ul-Fitr prayer timings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic police also notified restrictions in vehicle movement for a few hours in the areas

April 10, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A street near the Charminar is illuminated on the last day of the holy month of Ramzan ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in the Old City of Hyderabad, on April 10, 2024.

A street near the Charminar is illuminated on the last day of the holy month of Ramzan ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in the Old City of Hyderabad, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Various masjid committees have announced timings for the special Id-ul-Fitr prayers in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad traffic police also notified restrictions in vehicle movement for a few hours in the areas.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings
Eidgah Mir Alam - 10 a.m.
Mecca Masjid - 10 a.m.
Eidgah Madannapet - 10 a.m.
Eidgah Ujale Shah (Saidabad) - 8 a.m.
Eidgah Gumbadaan Qutb Shahi (Qutb Shahi Tombs) - 9.15 a.m.
Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam (Royal Mosque Public Gardens) - 9 a.m.
Eidgah Bilali (Hockey Ground Masab Tank) - 8.30 a.m.

