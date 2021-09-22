Hyderabad

IAF senior officer, NPA director visit AFA

Indian Air Force Senior Air Staff Officer, Training Command, Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar visited Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, where he was received by Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor on Tuesday.

He visited all training facilities at the academy where he interacted with the staff and instructors, and witnessed outdoor activities that are conducted for trainee officers. He also addressed the flight cadets and instructors.

Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy-Hyderabad Atul Karwal, along with his team, also visited AFA where he was shown various training faculties for trainee officers. Heinteracted with staff and flight cadets during his visit and gave a guest lecture to the trainees, a press release said.


