Hyderabad to host Swiss Re innovation hub facility 

Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, the analytical and innovation hub of reinsurance giant Swiss Re, will be opening a centre in Hyderabad in September.

“Swiss Re is already well-positioned in India and expanding our presence with Hyderabad as a new location will provide an opportunity to onboard expertise in key digital roles,” said Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer.

The new centre strengthens Swiss Re’s commitment to India as well as its digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions. Swiss Re GBS India, in a release, said since its establishment in 2001, it has built strong foundations as a centre of excellence across the entire business value chain. As the third largest office location for Swiss Re Group, it operates as a CoE with a focus on innovation, driving business impact and building global expertise and capabilities.

“Swiss Re GBS India's capabilities enable the company to deliver quality re/insurance services and solutions. With its significant data, digital and tech talent pool, Hyderabad creates new opportunities that complement our existing hub in Bangalore,” head of Swiss Re GBS centre-India Amit Kalra said.

Both Bangalore and Hyderabad are currently hiring talent across data science, engineering among other diverse skilled streams, the company said.

Investment into technology goes hand in hand with building stable, sustainable teams comprising skills, services and knowledge that create value for business. “We feel Hyderabad is an excellent new location for Swiss Re to provide this platform,” CEO Reinsurance Solutions at Swiss Re, Russell Higginbotham said.