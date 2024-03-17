Hyderabad to host AI, machine learning meet on March 30 and 31

March 17, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘AI Days 2024’, purported to be the largest gathering on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in India, will convene at JNTU-Hyderabad campus on March 30 and 31.

a Telugu AI Voice Assistant designed to empower farmers, frontline healthcare workers, sanitation personnel, and others to harness the capabilities of AI through voice commands in their native language will be unveiled at the conference.

Hosted by Swecha in collaboration with numerous partners, the event is poised to attract over 2,000 IT professionals, researchers, startups and students. Over 70 speakers from various corners of the globe will address the conference.

A groundbreaking project involving the launch of a high-performance distributed supercomputer will also be showcased. This initiative, connecting tens of thousands of computers across Telangana, aims to democratise access to AI/ML applications by utilising spare computing capacity, thus significantly reducing operational costs, according to the organisers.

Speaking on the significance of AI in societal transformation, founder-CTO of Ozonetel Chaitanya and Founder of Swecha Y. Kiran Chandra stressed the potential of AI to revolutionise various sectors, citing initiatives like ‘AI for Chandamama Kathalu’ in Telugu as examples of democratising AI across Indian languages.