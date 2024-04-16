Hyderabad | Six accidents in six minutes by a drunk techie claims a life, injures 10

April 16, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tragedy struck on Sunday night as a techie drove a car drunk allegedly causing six accidents in a span of six minutes in Hyderabad’s IT corridor leading to loss of a life and injuries to 10 others. Patarla Kranti Kumar was arrested by the Raidurgam Police after he crashed into five vehicles and a pedestrian.

“The first accident occurred at 12.45 a.m. near Mindspace and the last one occurred at 12.51 a.m. The 30-year-old software employee, under the influence of alcohol, was travelling from Jubilee Hills to Nizampet via Madhapur. On his way from Mindspace to Mehdipatnam road in his Volkswagen Polo, he crashed into three bikes, a car, an auto and a pedestrian,” inspector at Raidurgam Police Ch Venkanna said.

His blood alcohol content (BAC) was 530 mg against the legal limit of 30 mg.

One of the injured received a fracture in the leg and was immediately shifted to a private hospital in the vicinity while the body of the deceased pedestrian will be sent for postmortem to Osmania General Hospital today, the official said. Nine others received minor injuries and are recovering, he added.

The Raidurgam Police have filed the case under sections 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) for rash and negligent driving. Efforts are also underway to identify the deceased for further investigation.