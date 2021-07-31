Hyderabad

Hyderabad Public School alumnus appointed Procter and Gamble COO

An alumnus of Hyderabad Public School at Begumpet, Shailesh Jejurikar, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the world's largest consumer goods company - Procter and Gamble.

He is the first Indian to become the global business leader of the consumer products multi-national firm.

The 54-year-old Mumbai-born Jejurikar had among his classmates at HPS another famous global CEO Satya Nadella of Microsoft.

His elder brother Rajesh is executive director of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mr. Jejurikar is presently CEO of P&G's largest business sector Fabric and Home Care.


