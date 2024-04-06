GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Hyderabad police seize ₹75.7 lakh unaccounted cash in three cases of vehicle checking  

April 06, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Hyderabad city police have seized ₹75.7 lakh unaccounted cash in three instances during vehicle checking.

In the first such seizure, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) arrested 42-year-old Devini Muthyalu and 31-year-old K. Rajesh with ₹40 lakh accounted cash. The two were arrested by the police in the parking space of a theatre in Abids.

In another case, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Southeast zone nabbed 34-year-old Noor Mohammad and 29-year-old Faisal Mallik with ₹21 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The two, running a computer scrap business and LED TV business at CTC, Secunderabad were caught by the MJ Market police when they were travelling back to their residence in Mallepally late on Thursday night. Investigation is under way by the Abids police.

In the third such case in the day, Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest zone arrested 30-year-old Gubala Nagarjuna with ₹14.7 lakh in unaccounted cash. He hails from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, and works for a food delivery major. He was caught while travelling back with the money from a plywood shop in Mangalhat of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.