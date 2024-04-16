Hyderabad police book case against NGO owner for defrauding people in the guise of raising funds for Gaza, Palestine

April 16, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A case was booked against owner of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for defrauding people in the guise of raising funds for Gaza, Palestine.

The Saidabad Police, on Monday, booked Syed Ayub following a complaint from P. Sai Kishore, a lawyer from Saidabad, alleging that the former has been defrauding citizens in the name of raising funds to aid the people affected by the situation in Gaza, Palestine.

“He posted his personal bank account details on the NGO’s Facebook page on April 1 after which huge amounts of money have been transferred to his account,” Saidabad inspector Raghavender said. However, the exact amount collected so far via this fraud is yet to be ascertained, he added.

“In an attempt to gain the trust of public, Ayub also posted pictures and videos from Hyderabad Airport claiming that he is going to Palestine. Later, he also claimed to be in Egypt and that he was sending ration kits through Egypt by road to Gaza, Palestine,” the official said.

The Saidabad police have filed a case under the section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile efforts are underway to trace and nab Ayub.