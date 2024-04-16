GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hyderabad police book case against NGO owner for defrauding people in the guise of raising funds for Gaza, Palestine

April 16, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A case was booked against owner of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for defrauding people in the guise of raising funds for Gaza, Palestine.  

The Saidabad Police, on Monday, booked Syed Ayub following a complaint from P. Sai Kishore, a lawyer from Saidabad, alleging that the former has been defrauding citizens in the name of raising funds to aid the people affected by the situation in Gaza, Palestine.  

“He posted his personal bank account details on the NGO’s Facebook page on April 1 after which huge amounts of money have been transferred to his account,” Saidabad inspector Raghavender said. However, the exact amount collected so far via this fraud is yet to be ascertained, he added.  

“In an attempt to gain the trust of public, Ayub also posted pictures and videos from Hyderabad Airport claiming that he is going to Palestine. Later, he also claimed to be in Egypt and that he was sending ration kits through Egypt by road to Gaza, Palestine,” the official said.  

The Saidabad police have filed a case under the section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile efforts are underway to trace and nab Ayub.  

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.