Hyderabad marathon to be held on August 27, 28

Hyderabad Runners Society on Wednesday said that their flagship event, Hyderabad Marathon, scheduled to be held here on August 27 and 28 will have NMDC as the title sponsor.

“The NMDC is a patron of the idea that healthy lifestyle is the foundation of growth, and we have invested decades in bringing fitness to the fore. In line with our Prime Minister’s vision of Fit India, NMDC promotes marathons, gamified walkathons, sports tournaments, and yoga events to build physical and mental strength,” NMDC chairman-cum-managing director Sumit Deb said.

“As we gear up to become ambassadors of the Fit India Movement, we are proud to announce our partnership with Hyderabad Runners Society who have been organising the Hyderabad Marathon for more than a decade and are also reckoned for excellent route management and their environment conscious approach. I am certain that it will be a flourishing collaboration,” he added.

Race director–Hyderabad Marathon Prashant Morparia said they were happy to partner with NMDC which undertakes various social initiatives and provides support to sports and fitness. “As Hyderabad Runners turns 16 this year, thousands of our volunteers continue to strive and dedicate themselves to this effort. With this core belief and NMDC’s strong-willed contribution, we look forward to working closely together to take the Hyderabad Marathon to the next level and create a stronger and fitter community in Hyderabad,” he explained.