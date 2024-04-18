Hyderabad | Lorry driver drags motorist along the road, arrested

April 18, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A lorry driver was booked on Wednesday for allegedly driving in a negligent manner and dragging a biker for about half a kilometre over an argument in the IS Sadan area of Hyderabad.

Police said that the lorry driver, Prithvi Raju, had an argument with the biker and decided to ram the two-wheeler. “They had an altercation on Tuesday afternoon. Infuriated, the lorry driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle and crashed into the bike. The motorist was dragged along the road for about 500 metres, and got severely injured,” police said.

A case was booked under Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the IPC against Prithvi Raju, and he was produced before court.