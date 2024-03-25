GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad gets splashed with colours of Holi

March 25, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Holi was celebrated in full swing in Begum Bazar Chatri, Hyderabad on March 25, 2024. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G /The Hindu

Holi was celebrated in full swing in Begum Bazar Chatri, Hyderabad on March 25, 2024. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G /The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

As Holi, the festival of colors, dawned on Monday, people across Hyderabad commenced the celebrations by exchanging messages of wishes in the morning and later by splashing colours on each other. This year, Holi held special significance as it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.

The day began with the overnight flames of Holika Dahan still simmering in street corners of the city where there is a substantial presence of people hailing from North India, particularly States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Near Mahakali temple in Secunderabad and Begum Bazaar Chatri, the community celebrations took centre stage with families beginning their day by preparing traditional sweets like Gujiya and Malpua. In other parts of the city, there were bonfires without idols, followed by the revellers going out to meet friends and families with packets of colours.

“We have organised a small gathering within our colony, urging everyone to conserve water and use organic colours,” said Mahesh, a resident of Baba Nagar, Mallapur.

Simultaneously, youngsters flocked to Holi parties hosted across the city. Rithvik, an architecture student shared that he is attending the ‘Rang Barse’ event organised by Swiggy. “It’s an open-air Holi festival right here in Hyderabad,” he said.

The streets echoed with shouts of ‘Holi Hai’ as police officials maintained a strict vigil with a number of checkpoints dotting the city.

Holi was celebrated in full swing in the Begum Bazar Chatri, Hyderabad on March 25, 2024.

Holi was celebrated in full swing in the Begum Bazar Chatri, Hyderabad on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.